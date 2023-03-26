Marion Wealth Management Purchases 14,319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

