PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

