Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 6,897 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

