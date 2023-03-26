Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

