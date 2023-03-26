PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VPL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

