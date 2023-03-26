American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,642,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,210,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

