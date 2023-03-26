Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

