Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

