Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

