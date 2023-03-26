Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.