AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

