Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

