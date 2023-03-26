Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

