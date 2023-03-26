Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

