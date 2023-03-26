Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

