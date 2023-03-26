Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

