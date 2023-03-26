Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 61 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

