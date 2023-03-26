KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.