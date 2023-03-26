Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.01.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.