Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $636.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.