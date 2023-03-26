Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

