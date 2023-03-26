Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

