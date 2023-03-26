Retirement Planning Group Sells 191 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

