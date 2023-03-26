Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.