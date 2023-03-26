KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

