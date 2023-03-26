Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.60 and its 200 day moving average is $564.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.