Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 713 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

