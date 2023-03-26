Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entergy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,054,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

