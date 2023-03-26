Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

