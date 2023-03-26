Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

