Aries Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.34 and a 200-day moving average of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

