Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
