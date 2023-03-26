Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.