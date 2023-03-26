NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 201,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

