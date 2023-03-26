Aries Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $183.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

