Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

