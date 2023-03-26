Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

CLX stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

