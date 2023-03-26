Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

NYSE MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

