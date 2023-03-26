Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

