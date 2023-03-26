General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

