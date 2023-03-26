Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 3.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

