DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust



Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

