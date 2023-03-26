DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

