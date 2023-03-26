DeDora Capital Inc. Has $957,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

