DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

