PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

