PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $681.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $707.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.16.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

