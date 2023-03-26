Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

