Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

