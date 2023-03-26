First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $12.79 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

