Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,058 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.96 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

